As a combat veteran I claim no special commitment or right to patriotism. Yet, in part due to my service, I am heartbroken by the daily attack by Trump on our democratic values, science, our lands, our environment, our diversity and the rule of law. I struggle to understand his supporters who must see and hear the same lies, exaggerations and distortions as do I. I worry that the immense polarization that currently exists will continue as Trump tweets his daily attacks, insults and conspiracy theories. I struggle with the value of the impeachment inquiry but , in some way, he must be held accountable for his many breaches of ethics and maybe this is the only short term course of action that will help his supporters to see and accept reality. I believe that better days will eventually come but that we will have paid a heavy price until that day arrives and that it will take years to undue the damage that Trump has thrusted on this country.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.