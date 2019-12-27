Letter: I am not here simply to praise President Donald Trump
Our President, the fearless Donald, has in fact accomplished a great deal that is of substantial benefit to the American people whether Democrat, Republican, rich or poor. The Donald clearly has blinders on when he is seeking an objective. Neither praise nor loathing affects his course. He is single minded! However, as is demonstrated by his history of misogamy, and in general, respect for other people, he is a piss poor example of a human being. I think that we all need to reflect on this dichotomy, and if you believe in the power of prayer, seek God's guidance for Chief Justice Roberts in the upcoming Impeachment Trial.

Vin Allen

Northwest side

