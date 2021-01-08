 Skip to main content
Letter: I am not proud to be an American today.
We have a lot of explaining to do to the rest of the world. How can the events which occurred at the US Capitol yesterday be rationalized, explained or blamed away? No doubt our commander in chief will manage to blame Antefa, the liberal press, Hillary Clinton or a host of other Democrats for the riots in Washington DC. And make no mistake, this was not a protest, this was an all out assault on democracy, a riot conducted by a ruthless mob incited by none other than our very own president. For the safety, security and reputation of our country, congress should immediately begin impeachment proceedings of trump or his removal under enactment of the 25th amendment.

Tim Wright

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

