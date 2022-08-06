Letter: I AM SICK

If you observe, even casually, you will see that this country is in trouble. The border is currently not a border, but a welcome gate to all. Over 100,000 young people are dying of fentanyl overdoses this year. Criminals continue to commit crimes at a brazen and unprecedented rate because they know there are no ramifications. Inflation is devastating to the lower and middle class. The goal of total green energy is misguided and foolish. Biden, Harris, Buttigieg, Mayorkas, and Garland, along with numerous other in the present Administration are inept and incompetent. The fringe Left is leading the Administration into an abyss that destroys all this country stands for. And you wonder why the majority of our population are dismayed, disgusted, and want a change. This mess cannot be blamed on Trump although the Democrats are using him as their potential lifeline, but the rope is nearly severed.