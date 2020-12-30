Letter: 'I Didn't Feel a Thing'

VP Pence, after receiving his Covid 19 vaccine shot unwittingly provided the coda to these last years of government by criminal savagery, 'I didn't feel a thing'.
Ignoring that he worked for four years to deny many Americans their health care, he became one of the first to receive the vaccine, free of course, and far ahead of the deserving health care workers and others working daily to keep this thing running while in dangerous conditions.
Instead of recognizing his exalted status, and expressing gratitude, he uttered what any four year old brave boy would brag to his mother, 'I didn't feel a thing'.
I'll say.....
eric phelps
Green Valley
