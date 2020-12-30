 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 'I Didn't Feel a Thing'
View Comments

Letter: 'I Didn't Feel a Thing'

VP Pence, after receiving his Covid 19 vaccine shot unwittingly provided the coda to these last years of government by criminal savagery, 'I didn't feel a thing'.

Ignoring that he worked for four years to deny many Americans their health care, he became one of the first to receive the vaccine, free of course, and far ahead of the deserving health care workers and others working daily to keep this thing running while in dangerous conditions.

Instead of recognizing his exalted status, and expressing gratitude, he uttered what any four year old brave boy would brag to his mother, 'I didn't feel a thing'.

I'll say.....

eric phelps

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News