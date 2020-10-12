Letter: I DISAGREE

Mark Kelly is NOT the best choice for Arizona for U S Senate. The Star's endorsing candidates was laughable, it only required a "D" behind the name. In a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece we are told "Prosperity Rides on a Republican Senate" and a "Democrat majority would be a rubber stamp for Biden's ruinous economic agenda." It tells us since the period Martha McSally was appointed, job growth surged 7 times and Arizona median household income rose by $9,989.00. The Republican Senate helped 215.500 Arizonans escape poverty. Poverty rates for blacks, Hispanics, and women hit record lows in the U. S. with wages and wealth rising faster for those at the bottom rather than those at the top. Can anyone really believe we can do better under a Warren-Biden socialist agenda. The choice is clear, vote for Republican Senator Martha McSally.
Gail Meyer
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
