Letter: I don’t want to Know

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”

― Isaac Asimov

We saw this in the Pandemics of 1918 and COVID19. The people that follow the twice impeached guy live by this, clearly disavowing any knowledge of his consistent failure at telling the truth, cheating at everything personal, business and the Gov’t. It is not new, but now more popular.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke