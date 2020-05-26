Letter: I Don't Get It
I don't get it. On one hand, the far right believes in the sanctity of life and vehemently opposes abortion. In the other hand, they are demanding accelerating the opening of our country even though doing that will throw tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of innocent people; including care givers, front liners, the elderly, and ones with existing conditions under the bus. Is the sanctity of their life important too?

Terry Plaza

North side

