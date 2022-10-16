Letter: I don't like Trump, but...

Some letters to the Editor have stated: “I don’t like Trump, but I like his policies”; “We cringe at Trump’s crudity. We voted for him in spite of that.” One cannot separate the man from his “policies or philosophy.” These are rationalizations; the “crudities” are the real Trump. His incessant criminal behavior and poisonous lies threaten the very foundation of American democracy.

Which Trump "policies" made this country better and gave people hope?

His massive, debt-increasing “middle class tax cut” mostly benefited the rich. Did separating children from their parents stop immigration? Did the environmentally destructive, half-built, scalable, saw-able wall make us any safer? Did pandering to Putin benefit America? Did his failed attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act make us healthier?

His is not, and was not, a constructive, inclusive, or patriotic message. His only best hope is for himself. And he lost.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills