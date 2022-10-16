 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I don't like Trump, but...

  • Comments

Some letters to the Editor have stated: “I don’t like Trump, but I like his policies”; “We cringe at Trump’s crudity. We voted for him in spite of that.” One cannot separate the man from his “policies or philosophy.” These are rationalizations; the “crudities” are the real Trump. His incessant criminal behavior and poisonous lies threaten the very foundation of American democracy.

Which Trump "policies" made this country better and gave people hope?

His massive, debt-increasing “middle class tax cut” mostly benefited the rich. Did separating children from their parents stop immigration? Did the environmentally destructive, half-built, scalable, saw-able wall make us any safer? Did pandering to Putin benefit America? Did his failed attempt to destroy the Affordable Care Act make us healthier?

His is not, and was not, a constructive, inclusive, or patriotic message. His only best hope is for himself. And he lost.

People are also reading…

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News