Most people answer "No". Then why do popular shows like Stranger Things and Ginny and Georgia have to shove that in my face? Is it any wonder that teen girls (boys too) are experiencing a national mental health crisis... with the pressure that these behaviors and perfect (surgically altered) appearances are normal and desired... what happened to being a kid? The answer might be to turn all that OFF and get out in nature, easier said than done... anyway, I ask producers, please STOP!