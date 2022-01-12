Letter: I electability

I have always been a Democrat, i have worked for candidates. There has been so much change in my life, progress for minorities and women.things aren't perfect but vastly better than in past. However I am dismayed at policies that seem to help Republicans. Stop the woke craziness, the defund the police push was idiotic and cost seats.These just lead to defeat. Change is incremental. To enact policy you need to be elected. Emphasize policies that help people.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.