 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I electability
View Comments

Letter: I electability

  • Comments

I have always been a Democrat, i have worked for candidates. There has been so much change in my life, progress for minorities and women.things aren't perfect but vastly better than in past. However I am dismayed at policies that seem to help Republicans. Stop the woke craziness, the defund the police push was idiotic and cost seats.These just lead to defeat. Change is incremental. To enact policy you need to be elected. Emphasize policies that help people.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News