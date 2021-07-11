 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I fearThe End is near...
View Comments

Letter: I fearThe End is near...

  • Comments

I grew up in this Great Republic during WWII, lived through Korea, a President assassinated, Nam, Nixon, 9/11. The Democracy that is the United States of America survived, learned, and moved forward through all. I was born and raised and lived my life in a Democracy.

Now I see the evil empire that the Republican Party has become using their power to ignore the Rule of Law, to go beyond ignoring Majority Rule to simply eliminate it, in lock step obedience to a totally evil Donald “Darth” Trump.

His Republicans will use the cracks and crevices in our system to destroy it. The will of The Donald shall rule all, changing hourly, depending on The Donald’s bowel movements.

Never in all my years did I think I’d see the END of a Great Republic. But then, neither did my German ancestors in 1933. Does anyone see a path back to true Democracy? I don’t. And it’s fading fast!

Costa Rica is looking better and better

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: strongman

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, It's becoming increasingly clear that a large minority of Americans--30%, maybe as many as 40%--woul…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News