Letter: I fearThe End is near...

I grew up in this Great Republic during WWII, lived through Korea, a President assassinated, Nam, Nixon, 9/11. The Democracy that is the United States of America survived, learned, and moved forward through all. I was born and raised and lived my life in a Democracy.
Now I see the evil empire that the Republican Party has become using their power to ignore the Rule of Law, to go beyond ignoring Majority Rule to simply eliminate it, in lock step obedience to a totally evil Donald “Darth” Trump.
His Republicans will use the cracks and crevices in our system to destroy it. The will of The Donald shall rule all, changing hourly, depending on The Donald’s bowel movements.
Never in all my years did I think I’d see the END of a Great Republic. But then, neither did my German ancestors in 1933. Does anyone see a path back to true Democracy? I don’t. And it’s fading fast!
Costa Rica is looking better and better
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
