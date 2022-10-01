Letter: I Guess Rational Republicans Just Don't Care

What's it like to be a long time, rational Republican watching the party eschew democracy and rally around extremists? Embracing thoroughly disproven claims about 2020 election validity? Welcoming white nationalist partners? Placing party far above country? Usurping the rights and freedoms of all to take control for the minority?

What does the long time, rational Republican think when their hero ex-president is shown to be a liar, a cheat, a thief, a traitor?

What does the long time, rational Republican think when they see their candidate slates filled with people committed to perpetuating right wing lunacy?

What does the long time, rational Republican think when they watch other long time, rational Republicans ostracized and berated for not supporting the ill-founded and spiteful party line?

From what I can tell the long time, rational Republican buries their collective head in the sand and hopes for the best.

Sad for the USA

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side