Letter: I Have the Right to...

Society's mantra is, "I have the right to do what I want to!--including the right to kill babies. The abortion industry has promoted this as a guaranteed right based on "ME-ism"--for birth-control, convenience, or happiness. Is that a real right? Is it set in concrete? The Bill of Rights promotes protection and welfare for Americans not death. It also precludes responsibility. With the right to kill babies, is there responsibility for getting pregnant or terminating the pregnancy? Are there feelings of being deceived, misused, abused, or guilt?
Isn't this a right for everyone? A woman decides to exercise her right to terminate her pregnancy. But she is denying the baby's right to make the same choice. No one has the right to deny the rights of another person.
Have you noticed that all pro-abortionists were born alive-not aborted. They were fed, clothed, housed, and received medical care! Yet they deny that right to the unborn! This ought not to be!
Rebeccca Fuchser
East side
