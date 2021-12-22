 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: I just got 88 miles to the gallon
View Comments

Letter: I just got 88 miles to the gallon

  • Comments

What will be the effect of the new sources of energy on the environment, a misinformed writer asks. I'll tell you: we'll all save money and our kids will live better lives.

I just bought a new Toyota RAV4 hybrid. After driving for 825 miles, I finally filled the tank with 9.3 gallons of gas. That works out to 88 miles per gallon. I'll also get a $7,500 tax credit. Saving money by driving green has saved me a ton of money. That is the effect of just one green technology.

If I install rooftop solar, I'll save $58 per month on my $111 average electric bill. Also, I can get the Federal Solar Tax Credit.

My son expects to live till 2065 when climate change will make droughts, severe weather, and food shortages normal. He and a lot of kids care a lot about climate action -- and they are not worried that wind turbines "will take away the wind's energy," as the letter writer said.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News