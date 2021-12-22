Letter: I just got 88 miles to the gallon

What will be the effect of the new sources of energy on the environment, a misinformed writer asks. I'll tell you: we'll all save money and our kids will live better lives.
I just bought a new Toyota RAV4 hybrid. After driving for 825 miles, I finally filled the tank with 9.3 gallons of gas. That works out to 88 miles per gallon. I'll also get a $7,500 tax credit. Saving money by driving green has saved me a ton of money. That is the effect of just one green technology.
If I install rooftop solar, I'll save $58 per month on my $111 average electric bill. Also, I can get the Federal Solar Tax Credit.
My son expects to live till 2065 when climate change will make droughts, severe weather, and food shortages normal. He and a lot of kids care a lot about climate action -- and they are not worried that wind turbines "will take away the wind's energy," as the letter writer said.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
