 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I ' m going to vote by mail
View Comments

Letter: I ' m going to vote by mail

Tomorrow, 10/12/20, I will have my "caretaker-guy" drop my ballot that arrived two days ago, to a near-by Post Office mail box. It will very very likely be the last time I will vote in a national election....I know...boo hoo! I write this to tell you what a great feeling it is to have my vote counted and to encourage you, if you are eligible to vote , VOTE!

I lived and traveled about half my adult life in countries whose citizens were or are still denied the great opportunity to participate in a fair and democratic voting process. Our system may not be perfect, but it's as good as we've got it and in time we'll get it right.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News