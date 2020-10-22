Letter: I ' m going to vote by mail

Tomorrow, 10/12/20, I will have my "caretaker-guy" drop my ballot that arrived two days ago, to a near-by Post Office mail box. It will very very likely be the last time I will vote in a national election....I know...boo hoo! I write this to tell you what a great feeling it is to have my vote counted and to encourage you, if you are eligible to vote , VOTE!
I lived and traveled about half my adult life in countries whose citizens were or are still denied the great opportunity to participate in a fair and democratic voting process. Our system may not be perfect, but it's as good as we've got it and in time we'll get it right.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
