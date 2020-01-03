Letter: I'm on Medicare but still got stuck with a $25,000 bill

Re: the Dec. 29 article "I'm on Medicare but still got stuck with a$25,000 bill."
Thank you to Dr. Andrew Taylor for his column on the $25,000 bill he received after having surgery despite being on Medicare because he was placed under an "Observation" status. This happened to my husband in 2016 here in Tucson and we were billed $10,000. I fought back because the admitting ER doctor assured me that my husband would be under "Inpatient" and not "Observation." It took months to get the medical center to drop that charge. My husband did not have surgery, and it never occurred to me that patents having surgery could be in this position as well. I will be writing to all my Congress people as this is a very unfair practice. Anyone on Medicare who is being hospitalized should not have to worry about what their status is when being admitted to the hospital. They certainly should not be blindsided with an outrageous bill as Dr. Taylor was. Thank you, Dr. Taylor, for alerting us to this ongoing problem.
Lois Bish
Vail
