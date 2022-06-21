Letter: I’m Tired of Romancing the Gun

Last week, Congress announced a bipartisan deal on gun control legislation. The bill will placate those who are comfortable with the status quo while it gaslights the rest of us into believing action is being taken. Sure, there’s that red herring of a boyfriend loophole that might help. However, the average gun-loving American will still enjoy unfettered access to his beloved firearms. Our cowardly legislators will tout the illusion of having done something, albeit minuscule in effectiveness. The GOP can wash its hands of any real action for the immediate future. And mass killings can continue unabated.