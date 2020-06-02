Letter: I need time to worry

The recent death of a man at the hands of the police has me concerned. Until I questioned where it should be on my all time list. Should I worry about racism, global warming, Pres Trump, Hurricanes, Worldwide hunger, Coronavirus, obesity, cruelty to animals, national debt, clean air, interest rates, tornadoes, auto crash deaths, pedophiles in boy scouts, death from talcum powder, earthquakes, ivory poaching, red meat, old age, religion, aliens, police brutality. SIGH pedophiles in priesthood, women being raped, polar bear extinction, diabetes, how to approach intimacy w/o fear of being arrested, flu, water shortage, unemployment, stimulus package, tiny newspapers, no sports on tv, migraines, immigration, death, middle east tensions, ISIS, Nuclear war, overcrowded jails, north korea, social security stability, friends dying...Whew, then I worried about answers. Popularly the response to everything is marches, burning police cars, stealing TV's. But then I'd only need to worry about arrest, trial and jail. I just don't have the time.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
