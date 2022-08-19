 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I Never see Hunter Alone

To the tune of "I never get Maggie Alone"

I never see Hunter alone

Hunter dear, you don't go out alone

Seems that you have a FBI chaperone

When you go out no matter where you’re bound

There ‘s always somebody around

You bring your father, your mother

Your uncle and one other,

I never see Hunter alone

We got his laptop. His emails

And photos of his females

But we never see Hunter alone

There were the Chinese, the Ukrainians

And even some Albanians,

But we never see Hunter alone

There was the “big guy”, his mother

His uncle and one other

But we never see Hunter alone.

The FBI revised it, the media hides it

And Big Joe, he denies it.

So we never get Hunter alone

Because of his father, his mother

.His uncle and one other.

We can never, see Hunter alone

His taxes were unpaid, the IRS made a raid

His taxes were repaid

By the big guy, his mother,

His uncle and one other

Still we never see Hunter alone

THOMAS MCGORRAY

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

