Letter: I Never see Hunter Alone

To the tune of "I never get Maggie Alone"
I never see Hunter alone
Hunter dear, you don't go out alone
Seems that you have a FBI chaperone
When you go out no matter where you’re bound
There ‘s always somebody around
You bring your father, your mother
Your uncle and one other,
I never see Hunter alone
We got his laptop. His emails
And photos of his females
But we never see Hunter alone
There were the Chinese, the Ukrainians
And even some Albanians,
People are also reading…
But we never see Hunter alone
There was the “big guy”, his mother
His uncle and one other
But we never see Hunter alone.
The FBI revised it, the media hides it
And Big Joe, he denies it.
So we never get Hunter alone
Because of his father, his mother
.His uncle and one other.
We can never, see Hunter alone
His taxes were unpaid, the IRS made a raid
His taxes were repaid
By the big guy, his mother,
His uncle and one other
Still we never see Hunter alone
THOMAS MCGORRAY
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.