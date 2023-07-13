The Democratic Party, under the shroud of equity, actually champions inequity and unfairness while the Republican Party champions opportunity. The results of the shrouded effort by Democrats leads to mediocrity, not excellence. Basically, everyone gets a C, gets a medal regardless of effort, drive, skill, or racial makeup. All should have equal income, equal housing, and equal retirement income, regardless of desire, ability, drive, or experience. Why work hard when it has no benefits? All outcomes are legislated to be equal. Whether it is school or work, no can be recognized for excellence. This thought process will rapidly lead rapidly to the dumbing down of America. Soon, you will have to find a Chinese or Indian doctor if you require competent care. Following this thought process to its logical conclusion, will the government require the NFL and NBA to have 75% Caucasians to meet racial quotas. Why not fix the school system with the goal to educate every student to their maximum capacity so all can compete fairlyand effectively?