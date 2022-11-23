 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I Support Chris Magnus

Chris Magnus leader of OUR Border Agency.

1. Limiting high speed chases of overloaded vans to reduce fatalities is a humanitarian value.

2. Apprehensions of Border Crossings are over a million per year. Should he be so cruel to the crossers that they will discourage others from following in their footsteps? Is cruelty by our Law Enforcement officials to be one of our National Values? Do you wish to live in a country with that value? Our government needs to pass Immigration Reform laws. Republican and Democrats both want this. We need the labor of the immigrants.

3. When climate change forces tens and then hundreds of million immigrants to cross our borders then millions of us will also be moving to cooler climes like Canada. This is going to be a problem for our children and grandchildren that we need to start fixing now.

George Monroe

Midtown

