Letter: I Teach Because of Hope
Letter: I Teach Because of Hope

I am a teacher. Here is why and how I keep on teaching: I do the Dory: "Just keep swimming."

I took time off from teaching: worked as a substitute, in customer service, as an independent consultant, ran for political office.

I realized the best place for me is in a school, understanding the spheres of control, influence, concern, and bubbling up (setting healthy boundaries).

I remember my intent and purpose. I know the standards; I explain how my teaching uses evidence-based instruction; that I teach the standards, and help students become effective communicators, complex thinkers, self-motivated learners.

I remember these Truths:

- "We plant seeds as educators."

- "It takes time for people to learn."

- "People learn in different ways."

I keep teaching.

I press on, in spite of the ugliness of the world.

If you haven't read it recently, check out Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise".

I believe in humanity, so I press on.

Felicia Chew

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

