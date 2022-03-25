Letter: I Teach Because of Hope

I am a teacher. Here is why and how I keep on teaching: I do the Dory: "Just keep swimming."
I took time off from teaching: worked as a substitute, in customer service, as an independent consultant, ran for political office.
I realized the best place for me is in a school, understanding the spheres of control, influence, concern, and bubbling up (setting healthy boundaries).
I remember my intent and purpose. I know the standards; I explain how my teaching uses evidence-based instruction; that I teach the standards, and help students become effective communicators, complex thinkers, self-motivated learners.
I remember these Truths:
- "We plant seeds as educators."
- "It takes time for people to learn."
- "People learn in different ways."
I keep teaching.
I press on, in spite of the ugliness of the world.
If you haven't read it recently, check out Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise".
I believe in humanity, so I press on.
Felicia Chew