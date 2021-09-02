Letter: I TOTALLY blame Joebama for the Afghanistan debacle!!

In the past 8 months of this joke of an administration, Biden (or whoever is actually pulling his strings) has been hellbent on reversing ANYTHING Trump has done. Did Trump make a deal with the Taliban for withdrawing? Yes, HOWEVER, he had a strategic plan in place. 1) get the Americans out, 2) Get the Afghanistan allies out 3) Remove the 60 Billion dollars worth of Vehicles, weapons & munitions 4) get our Military out, THEN and ONLY then, do you close the Airbase. In that order! There was a logistical plan in place which Biden chose not to follow because it was "Trump's plan"! "Joebama" conveniently blames Trump for the deadline with no mention of his strategy. I would love for this 20 year war to be over but Joebama is endangering the world using his own strategy even though he was warned this would happen. So yes, I TOTALLY blame Biden and this Administration for this debacle! The blood is on your hands, Biden!!
Linda Schaub
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.