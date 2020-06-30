Letter: I vote on issues, not style, not personality or even character

Democrats frequently ask how can Republicans continue to support Trump? It is not because they love the man or everything he says or does, but rather what he has done and intends to do on important issues. He has appointed an enormous number of conservative federal judges, secured the border, built the border wall, cut taxes, is pro-economic growth, rebuilt the military, fostered domestic energy production, is pro life, pro religion, and pro 2nd Amendment. All aligned with the Republican agenda, especially conservatives. Are they to instead vote for Biden because he is likable, of better character, but is the total opposite on important political issues, like taxes, the 2nd Amendment, immigration, federal judges, etc., that directly impact people's lives now and into the future? Biden makes gaffe after gaffe, has a history of making false statements, has bullied people, has tolerated dubious family member's financial dealings, seems cognitively unstable, and been accused of improper conduct with women. But Democrats will rush to vote for him! Rather hypocritical.
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
