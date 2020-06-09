Letter: I want to be human

I want to be human. I want the same opportunities for education, employment, and success as any other human. I want to walk down the street hand-in-hand with my German wife and our daughter and not be stared at like we were a pack of one-eyed unicorns. I want to go to restaurants and social gatherings without fear that I am going to be treated differently than any other human. Some might say these “wants” are my right—that I already have the right to do all those things without nervousness or fear just like any other human in America. To that I say, put on my shoes and grow up in a small town in southern Texas where not everyone is human—where I lived isolated with other one-eyed unicorns—where I was afraid to go to school—where I was hesitant to associate with other humans who were not like me, because I was different. Yes, I am a black man.
Rick Brown
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
