I felt a surge of pride for all of us intent on doing and living in America. We seem to have lost that pride in what we do. We make America great! Not the politicians, the huge corporations, the institutions. We the everyday citizens, making our way, each day, in America. We come from all backgrounds, colors, religions and genders. Sometimes, against the odds, we continue to persevere! We need more pride in who we are and what we do.