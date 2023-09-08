Today I was driving down the street and noticed the assortment of vehicles around me. There were roofing trucks, pickups loaded with boxes, other work vehicles and lots of passengers cars headed on unknown errands.
I felt a surge of pride for all of us intent on doing and living in America. We seem to have lost that pride in what we do. We make America great! Not the politicians, the huge corporations, the institutions. We the everyday citizens, making our way, each day, in America. We come from all backgrounds, colors, religions and genders. Sometimes, against the odds, we continue to persevere! We need more pride in who we are and what we do.
We are America! Let's strive to build each other up! Let's strive to be our best!
Gail Tout
Midtown
