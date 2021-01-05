Letter: I was a deplorable

After reading endless letters vilifying the president, I realize my understanding was wrong. I thought that full employment was wonderful. I realized that jobs and self-worth must be overvalued and minorities with the highest employment in history didn't need to work. They must be happy with welfare, food stamps and substandard housing. Sign me, no longer a deplorable.
I thought tax cuts were beneficial. I didn't know that only the wealthy benefitted. Yet, after checking the payroll records from 2017 and on, I discovered that my employees received larger paychecks than before the cut. Only as a deplorable could I think that was good.
I thought I was happier with lower fuel prices and independence from the Middle East, but those countries need our support. Americans should gladly pay more for this privilege. For this foolishness, I apologies to the non-deplorables. At last with Joe Biden, I see the light or is that an oncoming train?
Jerry Schuchardt
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.