Letter: I was astounded today as I read the Daily Star by two glaring examples of editorial hypocrisy.

I was astounded today as I read the Daily Star by two glaring examples of editorial hypocrisy. For days now the Star has been urging readers to submit letters of a positive, forward looking nature. Come inauguration day, you publish a page full of just such letters surrounding a large political cartoon by resident rabid Trump hater David Fitzsimmons showing a garbage truck hauling a reeking President Trump out of the White House. Is that your idea of promoting unity? What a horrible editorial choice! Then we have Tim Steller's column where he explains how four years ago he became "woke" to being out of touch with the reasons so many people voted for Donald Trump. He even admits there was logic to their reasoning. So what does Tim do for the next four years? He writes column after column bashing Trump and his supporters. It's no secret that The Star is a liberal leaning newspaper, but maybe it's time you question your editorial decisions.
Russell Melin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.