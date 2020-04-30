Letter: I Will Remember You

I Will Remember You! by Antonio Peso, translated by Kathryn De Peso
When tears ooze from men's eyelashes
I will remember you!
When human cheeks are seen darkened from pain and suffering
I will remember you!
When the souls of the departed occupy your mind
I will remember you!
Trump! In your eyes can be seen the sadness.
The doors open to the virus will remind me of your face.
I will remember you!
Trump! They warned you and you did not hear.
Trump! You saw it galloping towards our borders and you did nothing.
Trump! With so much misery and desolation.
I will remember you!
During the nights you will cry alone.
You do not dare accept your defeat.
I will remember you!
In the early morning you will begin to sob for what you did not know how
to defend as president.
I will remember you!
Kathryn de Peso
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
