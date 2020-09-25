Letter: I will vote for Trump because of his actions, not his words

I will vote for Trump in November because of his actions, not his words. His appointing over 200 conservative federal judges, including two to SCOTUS. His actions in securing the border and building the border wall. His actions in reducing individual and corporate federal income taxes that lead to historically low unemployment rates for blacks, Latinos and women. His actions in doing new trade deals benefiting American workers. His actions in rebuilding our military that was depleted under Obama/Biden. His actions in taking out ISIS and Iranian terrorist leaders responsible for American deaths. His actions in helping veterans receive better health care. His historic funding actions combating Opioid abuse. His actions in accomplishing historic peace deals with Middle East countries. And, his unprecedented actions in dealing with the Covid19 pandemic; the China and European travel bans, the hundreds of millions of PPEs, 80 million tests, 150,000 ventilators, trillions in relief packages, and a Warp Speed vaccine. This is why I will vote for Trump, based on his actions!
Anita Flores
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
