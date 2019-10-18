A photograph published earlier this week, and again in today's (October 17) opinion page, shows two children and a convoy of Turkish military equipment. The original caption described the boys as "waving" at the convoy. They are not waving. They are showing a hand sign that protects against bad luck and the evil eye, and it appears they also have the hamsa painted or an amulet strung on the back of their right hands. For their and their families' sakes, I hope their petition for luck and protection works.
James Vint
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.