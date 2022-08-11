Letter: I wonder

I wonder if alleged Democratic Senator Sinema would vote to retain the carried interest rule and other tax increases in the current bill under consideration in Congress if we had publicly funded elections? I doubt it. Then she'd be accountable to voters, not Wall Street.

Donald Trump only said one true thing in his entire political career: the system is rigged. It is rigged, riven with the kind of corruption only money can buy. We can thank our Supreme Court's Citizen's United ruling for the farce our "democracy" has become.

At a time when the US has the greatest wealth and income disparity in 100 years, when inflation is hurting families, when our earth is literally burning, it's status quo when it comes to taxing the wealthy, right Senator? I mean, how else can you fund your re-election?

Michael Seibold

Midtown