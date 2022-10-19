Letter: Ian

Ian
By Mary Richling
Such a soft name
for such a boisterous storm.
What set you off?
Were you mad
the ocean is warmer?
Do people building mansions
on barrier islands
tick you off?
Maybe the folly of
laying causeways
feet above the waves
riled you up.
Were you hoping by
blowing flooding drowning and
raining in biblical proportions
we’d get the message?
Save your breath
for Hurricane “J”.
Apparently, we can’t be convinced.
Mary Richling
SaddleBrooke
