Letter: Ian

Ian

By Mary Richling

Such a soft name

for such a boisterous storm.

What set you off?

Were you mad

the ocean is warmer?

Do people building mansions

on barrier islands

tick you off?

Maybe the folly of

laying causeways

feet above the waves

riled you up.

Were you hoping by

blowing flooding drowning and

raining in biblical proportions

we’d get the message?

Save your breath

for Hurricane “J”.

Apparently, we can’t be convinced.

Mary Richling

SaddleBrooke

