Letter: Ice Age
Re The Sept 8 article In the last paragraph of the Ice Age story featured in the Star today, this statement was made. "The team plans to use the same method to reconstruct climate conditions during warm periods in the Earth's past, when carbon dioxide levels were extremely high. This infers that warm weather periods in the past co-existed with and were dependent on extremely high carbon dioxide levels. High temperatures of the planet and high levels of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere have not moved in lockstep at any time in the hundreds of millions of years that this has been studied. This is fake news intended to support present thought that Carbon Dioxide is a prime mover of the earth's temperature which has never been true.

Richard Switzer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

