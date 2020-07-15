Letter: ICE Policy Ill-conceived
View Comments

Letter: ICE Policy Ill-conceived

International Friends of Tucson (ifriendstucson.org) provides opportunities for international students attending the University of Arizona and local individuals and families to develop close friendships, share interests, life experiences, and cultures. Relationships are often formed that last a lifetime. The recent ICE policy requiring international university students to attend in-person classes, when none may exist on many campuses, is capricious and ill-conceived. International Friends is strongly opposed to this policy! Please join us in support of our international students by letting your senators and representatives know your opposition to this heinous requirement.

Randy Spalding and Pat Gilman, Co-Chairs, International Friends of Tucson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News