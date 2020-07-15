Letter: ICE Policy Ill-conceived

International Friends of Tucson (ifriendstucson.org) provides opportunities for international students attending the University of Arizona and local individuals and families to develop close friendships, share interests, life experiences, and cultures. Relationships are often formed that last a lifetime. The recent ICE policy requiring international university students to attend in-person classes, when none may exist on many campuses, is capricious and ill-conceived. International Friends is strongly opposed to this policy! Please join us in support of our international students by letting your senators and representatives know your opposition to this heinous requirement.
Randy Spalding and Pat Gilman, Co-Chairs, International Friends of Tucson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!