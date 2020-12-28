Letter: ICU Bed Numbers

According to MSN there are between 91,000 and 103,000 ICU beds across the United States. That equates to an average of one ICU bed for every 3,200 Americans. Has anyone tried to discuss with Anthem, UHC, Humana, HCSC & CVS, who operate 38% of the hospitals in the US, about the premise that maybe that number should be adjusted to one ICU bed for every 3000 Americans? This would add over 10,000 ICU beds across the country. Having sat in on concept design meetings with corporations like those above, I know that the calculations are profit based. How many ICU's can we operate and still show a profit. The same question can be asked to the McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen and Sutter Health, who by the way was on 60 Minutes last week for a monopoly accusation. How many lives would have been saved? We'll never know.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.