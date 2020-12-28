 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ICU Bed Numbers
View Comments

Letter: ICU Bed Numbers

According to MSN there are between 91,000 and 103,000 ICU beds across the United States. That equates to an average of one ICU bed for every 3,200 Americans. Has anyone tried to discuss with Anthem, UHC, Humana, HCSC & CVS, who operate 38% of the hospitals in the US, about the premise that maybe that number should be adjusted to one ICU bed for every 3000 Americans? This would add over 10,000 ICU beds across the country. Having sat in on concept design meetings with corporations like those above, I know that the calculations are profit based. How many ICU's can we operate and still show a profit. The same question can be asked to the McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen and Sutter Health, who by the way was on 60 Minutes last week for a monopoly accusation. How many lives would have been saved? We'll never know.

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News