While I am not a Strategic analyst for the Pentagon, I do have an idea that might end the war. I don’t think Russia is interested in most of the territory seized in the war, but they don’t want to lose their deep water ports in Crimea. A peace treaty could give them the ports with an easement to connect them to Russia. This has been done before all over the world. Russia port in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, USA in Cuba, the British in Hong Kong and India are just a few examples of giving deep water ports to various countries.