Re: Mike Carran’s 5/25 op-ed “Mineral Mining Reform is Critical”

Carran hits it on the nose. Climate change is urgent and requires we all show up with solutions. Permitting new mines should not mean environmental destruction, but it won’t come for free. We can’t stabilize the climate without the materials and grid infrastructure needed to deliver and store energy from carbon-free sources of electricity.

The recent SunZia transmission line approval is an example of necessary progress towards this end.

Environmentalist Bill McKibben reminds us that “We don’t live only in our backyard; we also share one” — our planet. He says that idealism requires realism and emergencies demand urgency. [1]

Climate change represents a huge economic opportunity and chance to rid ourselves of the incredible toxic, costly, and unjust legacy of fossil fuels.

Solving the problem will involve comprise and our willingness to act quickly to avoid the worst.

Congress — hear Carran’s words. Act.

Edward Beshore

North side