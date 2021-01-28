 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ideas for the betterment of every American
View Comments

Letter: Ideas for the betterment of every American

If Republicans and MAGA Party members Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Josh Crawley, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell are so concerned about the job losses due to shutdowns of the environmentally dangerous Keystone Pipeline and the illegally funded “Trump wall,” why don’t they finally agree to negotiate immigration reform, Climate Change and Infrastructure?

Immigration reform would stop the Republican Senators’ and Representatives’ fear of “Illegals” taking their positions in Congress and their private side income from Big Business. Climate change would re-educate thousands to work in wind and solar jobs for the betterment of society. Infrastructure would finally repair the dangerous bridges and highways of our great country.

Some of those newly out of work could even get training to inject the COVID-19 vaccines.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News