Letter: Ideas for the betterment of every American

If Republicans and MAGA Party members Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Josh Crawley, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell are so concerned about the job losses due to shutdowns of the environmentally dangerous Keystone Pipeline and the illegally funded “Trump wall,” why don’t they finally agree to negotiate immigration reform, Climate Change and Infrastructure?
Immigration reform would stop the Republican Senators’ and Representatives’ fear of “Illegals” taking their positions in Congress and their private side income from Big Business. Climate change would re-educate thousands to work in wind and solar jobs for the betterment of society. Infrastructure would finally repair the dangerous bridges and highways of our great country.
Some of those newly out of work could even get training to inject the COVID-19 vaccines.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
