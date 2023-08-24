If Republicans want to regain political power and respect with their fellow Americans, they must do so with fresh, constructive ideas, not with vengeance as their motivator. Vengeance, like a landmine, renders the mind barren. The glee of vengeance realized is short lived. It nurtures only more vengeance. And yet they persist with endless legal challenges, superfluous and costly ballot recounts and "audits," and bad-tempered inquisitions. It has been decades since our Republican representatives and elected officials have given thought to productive, new ideas on how to meet the challenges in life that we wrestle with every day. (President Nixon had several fresh ideas — the China Initiative, EPA — but his demon vengeance inevitably brought him to ruin.) Momentary feelings of power gained by vengeance always fail, and sooner than later.