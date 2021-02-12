Letter: Ideas to increase COVID vaccination

I have an idea on how to increase the distribution of coronavirus vaccines to elderly people with the least amount of inconvenience. Mass distribution sites are potentially super spreader events. Wouldn't it be more productive for all pharmacies to search their databases for people of a certain age group? Almost all seniors take some form of medication and would be identified.
A representative from each pharmacy could contact each individual to make a vaccination appointment at their local store. This could help seniors who are not computer literate, or don't have access to the Internet. With the addition of new vaccination drugs that require only one shot, it will speed up the goal of herd immunity.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
