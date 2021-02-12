 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ideas to increase COVID vaccination
View Comments

Letter: Ideas to increase COVID vaccination

  • Comments

I have an idea on how to increase the distribution of coronavirus vaccines to elderly people with the least amount of inconvenience. Mass distribution sites are potentially super spreader events. Wouldn't it be more productive for all pharmacies to search their databases for people of a certain age group? Almost all seniors take some form of medication and would be identified.

A representative from each pharmacy could contact each individual to make a vaccination appointment at their local store. This could help seniors who are not computer literate, or don't have access to the Internet. With the addition of new vaccination drugs that require only one shot, it will speed up the goal of herd immunity.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News