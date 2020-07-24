Letter: Idiocracy
Letter: Idiocracy

Trump's press secretary says we shouldn't let science get in the way of opening schools. Why let pesky things like facts interfere with decision making. I guess we should just obey whatever nonsense comes from the gut of the stable genius in the White House . We've turned into the movie Idiocracy. Trump engages in magical thinking. "One day, maybe this spring the virus will be gone."

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

