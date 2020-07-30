Letter: If Democrats retake the Senate, they look to eliminate the filibuster

Democrats are looking to recapture a majority in the U.S. Senate. Some Democrat Senators like Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley, and others, support ending the current “filibuster” in the Senate that requires a 60 vote majority to end debate on proposed legislation, followed by a simple 50 vote majority to pass it. This has been the structure in the Senate since about 1919. Joe Biden has expressed an interest in abolishing it. In 2016, then Democrat Senate leader Harry Reid eliminated the 60 vote threshold vote on federal judges. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell extended that to SCOTUS nominees, but has refused ending the filibuster on legislation, despite Trump’s desires to do so. A Biden Presidency and Democrats controlling Congress will lead to leftist extremist legislation on climate change carbon taxes, firearms bans, immigration (abolishing ICE), Medicare for All, raising corporate/capital gains taxes, reparations for blacks, reducing liability protections for police officers, etc. All negatively impacting the economy. Leftist groups are already calling for abolishing the filibuster.
Janice Newman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
