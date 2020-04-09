Letter: If faith-based organization get stimulus money, they should pay taxes

The First Amendment to the Constitution states, without ambiguity:
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
“The government cannot directly fund inherently religious activities. It can't spend government tax dollars on prayer, on promoting religion, supporting religion [or] proselytization. That directly contradicts the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. This is the most drastic attack on church-state separation we have ever seen.” (NPR)
There lies a statement in the stimulus indicating faith-based organizations have been designated within the legislation as "businesses," making them eligible to receive a portion of the $350 billion dedicated to helping small businesses weather tough economic times. It was via orders from our own Autocrat, directed to the SBA.
It’s been determined that religious institutions are “businesses,” and therefore eligible for government funds. They are receiving tax dollars from a fund in which they never paid into.
Ergo, if they accept government dollars, shouldn’t they lose their non-profit status and pay taxes.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!