Letter: If it Quacks like a Duck...

The Trump Republican National Convention just defined the January 6th insurrection as merely a "Legitimate Political Discourse." A planned insurrection with five killed and feces in the Capital halls and on public television has now been defined at legitimate. A party with no platform, no goals except power and hate is attempting to define its way out of sedition. This is what happens when our people sit and watch their votes being taken away and our country controlled by the minority party. It's a country tired of covid, a third world infrastructure and billionaires buying power. If it quacks like a duck...We The People are in serious trouble. You better have a Plan B! Money rules!
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.