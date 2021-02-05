Letter: If it walks like a duck, ...

We teach our children to stand up for what they believe and what is right even if they are the lone voice in a crowd. It takes courage, but there are circumstances that oblige an ethical person to be honest to one’s beliefs no matter how painful the truth might be. As Americans we have been imbued with the cherry tree myth, a lesson & model of good behavior and the need to take full responsibility for one’s actions. Another lesson learned at home is to discern & to verify information to avoid spreading rumors or gossip. This coming week as the Senate deliberates on the question of impeachment, I ask that our representatives, be they Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, be true to their souls and be courageous in the decisions they are going to make. Please remember that “If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, it probably is a duck.”
Edmond Schaefer
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.