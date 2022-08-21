Letter: If not carbon, what?

The United States emitted 13.9 % of the world’s CO2 in 2021. Therefore, zero carbon emissions from the US will have a small effect on the total world’s contribution. However, with the strong belief by some that the planet is in dire danger of extinction if carbon emissions are not eliminated, there is one obvious solution to this problem. Nuclear power is essentially carbon free and will provide sufficient energy to meet consistently, the maximum energy demands for the country. Compare this to current wind and solar power which are both inconsistent and variable. With this in mind, our government should immediately form a Manhattan Project II, utilizing the best scientists and engineers the country has to offer, to design and build reliable nuclear power plants throughout the nation. Our nation has ample resources of uranium, disposal of waste can be accomplished safely, and our nation will have unlimited electrical energy to meet all of our need without the controversy of destroying out planet with carbon emissions.