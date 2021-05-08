Letter: If not for Trump's Warp Speed, there may not be any vaccines

Operation Warp Speed was the idea of former HHS administrator Alex Azar in the Spring of 2020. Trump agreed to the plan. Leaders from pharmaceutical companies, vaccine developers and the U.S. military were brought together to quickly, but safely develop Covid vaccines. The federal government funded the manufacturing of 3 billion vaccines from the best contenders, way before they were approved by the FDA. A billion needles and syringes, as well as tens of millions of vials were acquired beginning in March 2020. The Defense Production Act was used 18 times. Emergency approval of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines was granted in mid and late December. And yes, there was a comprehensive plan for vaccine delivery. The CDC enrolled UPS, FedEx, CVC, Walgreens, etc. as distributors of the vaccines. The Democrat biased news media pooh poohed Operation Warp Speed and doubted whether a Covid vaccine could be safely developed by the end of 2020. The Biden administration has done the easier part well in distributing Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccines.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
