This piece wistfully advances the naively optimistic view that the answer to the abhorrence in America today lies simply in getting along. But after the warm fuzzy wears off what then? Fluffy encounters between disparate parties present few reasons to risk hostilities by broaching volatile topics such as MAGA hats, ivermectin or bumper stickers proclaiming, “guns don’t kill people...” Surely, no one expects consequential change to come of it. We’re still left confronting the same tenacious genie-out-of-the-bottle America that weighs upon us like the bulk of an iceberg, only hinted at by its tip, now fully in view thanks to the likes of Trump and company. I too would prefer a feeling of pride when viewing Old Glory billowing in the slipstream of a pickup truck, but instead feel convinced that the pilot of this rolling display is the sort of firebrand I would actively avoid once pleasantries end, fully expectant that the mutual contempt we hold for one another’s worldview is irreconcilable.